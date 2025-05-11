Crystal Announces 2028 World Cruise Aboard Symphony

Crystal has announced Treasures of the Tides, its longest World Cruise to date, set to sail aboard the Crystal Symphony in 2028.

The 150-night voyage will depart roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on January 11, 2028, and conclude on June 10, 2028.

Bookings will open to the public on May 29, 2025.

This marks the first time since 2018 that Crystal Symphony will sails World Cruise itinerary. The sailing includes 84 destinations across 39 countries on six continents, with an option to disembark early in Barcelona on May 27, 2028.

Chairman and Brand Ambassador Fernando Barroso de Oliveira will join the sailing, offering destination insights throughout the voyage.

“The 2028 World Cruise will be unlike anything we’ve done before—not just in the destinations we’ll be visiting, but in the way we’re curating every moment onboard and ashore,” said Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, chairman and brand ambassador. From overnight stays in the world’s most iconic ports to new immersive experiences designed exclusively for Crystal guests, we’re setting a new standard for luxury exploration.”

Highlights include maiden calls in Huahine (French Polynesia), Portland, Kangaroo Island, Albany and Geraldton (Australia), as well as Nha Trang (Vietnam) and Mangalore (India). Select excursions will be co-curated with Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal’s sister company.

Guests will also be invited to exclusive events in Lima, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dubai. Crystal

“At Crystal, we create journeys that go beyond the itinerary,” said Mario Parodi, vice president of itinerary planning for Crystal. “Treasures of the Tides is a celebration of cultural discovery and marks the first time Crystal Symphony will lead a World Cruise in more than five years. With new destinations like Huahine, Mangalore and Portland alongside iconic global ports, this sailing offers guests the opportunity to explore the world in a way that is intentional and deeply rewarding.”

Highlights of the 2028 World Cruise include: