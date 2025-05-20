cruisePAL Deploys System on Anqor’sVista Nova

cruisePAL announced a milestone in its ongoing partnership with Anqor, a customer since 2020.

The company said in a press release that cruisePAL SMS has been deployed on the Vista Nova, one of Anqor’s five vessels, with implementation underway for the remaining four.

The team conducted onsite training in Utrecht, Netherlands, ensuring that the Vista Nova crew is proficient in using the system.

According to the press release, the crew expressed satisfaction with the transition and the system’s interface, particularly noting the search capabilities that enable rapid access to essential information.

Gunter Mielimonka, COO of Angor, said: “We are very grateful for the cooperation and look forward to equipping all existing and future river cruise ships under Anqor management with the new system. We should not lose sight of the need to convert all systems to cruisePAL as soon as this is technically possible.”