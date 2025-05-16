Cruise Planners Honored with ESGR Seven Seals Award

Cruise Planners has been honored with the Seven Seals Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

This award recognizes Cruise Planners for supporting National Guard and Reserve members, their families and the broader mission of America’s Reserve components.

The Seven Seals Award acknowledges significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support. It is named for the seven reserve components of the U.S. military and represents the shared commitment to America’s defense and the employers who support citizen service members.

“ESGR is proud to recognize and work alongside Cruise Planners, whose unwavering support for employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve exemplifies the values we stand for,” said Army Major General and Chair of the Florida Committee Rita Broadway. “We commend Cruise Planners for their continued efforts and thank them for being a true partner in supporting those who serve.”

“At Cruise Planners, we recognize the sacrifices made by our military service members and their families and are proud to stand behind those who serve our country,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by ESGR with the Seven Seals Award and reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting our military heroes at work and at home,” Fee added.

Cruise Planners said in a press release that the recognition follows its previous honor from ESGR with the Department of Defense Patriot Award.

The company accepted the award during the 2025 Fleet Week Port Everglades Military Employer Recognition Breakfast and Award Ceremony.

“As the organizer of the Fleet Week Military Employer Recognition Breakfast, it was my honor to nominate Cruise Planners for the Seven Seals Award and present it to them during our event,” said Peter Caspari, Florida ESGR volunteer and employer outreach director.

“Their steadfast support of the military, particularly their commitment to employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve, sets a powerful example for others,” added Caspari.