Cruise Fleet Passenger Capacity to Grow by 30 Percent by 2033

The global cruise fleet is set to add over 70 new ships entering service from 2025 through 2023, growing the fleet to over 500 cruise ships, excluding potential retirements, according to the 2025 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

For 2025, the passenger capacity is forecast to grow by 6.5 percent, with the full fleet sailing, plus new ships entering service, and 6 percent in 2026, dropping to 4 percent in 2027.

The average annual growth rate from 2025 through 2033 is estimated at about 3 percent a year.

In actual numbers, the passenger capacity is projected to grow from 34 million (double occupancy) at the start of this year to nearly 44 million by the end of 2033.

The 2025 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is available in digital and printed formats. Order today by clicking here.