Coral Expeditions Unveils 2026–27 Itineraries

Coral Expeditions has released its 2026–27 cruise schedule, introducing a new series of short Wild Escapes voyages and expanding its regional and international programs through to 2030.

The upcoming season will feature enhanced expedition diversity, new destinations and increased collaboration with scientific and cultural partners.

The new Wild Escapes are four- to six-night sailings focused on active, nature-based travel with locally sourced culinary offerings. The itineraries explore Tasmania, Tropical North Queensland, Western Australia’s Southwest and Margaret River and South Australia’s coastal regions and islands.

Continuing into 2025, Coral Expeditions’ collaboration with the Australian Geographic Society will feature themed sailings such as Citizen Science of the Great Barrier Reef, Coral Futures and West Australian Whales and Wildflower Trails. A new series of birding and nature cruises in the Southern Kimberley will also be introduced, guided by wildlife experts and photographers.

Voyages to Arnhem Land, the Torres Strait, Tiwi Islands and Cape York will see increased frequency. Starting in 2028, annual expeditions will launch to Macquarie Island, with new itineraries to Christmas and Cocos Islands also planned.

The international schedule will expand across the Spice Islands, Papua New Guinea, Melanesia and Micronesia. Trips to Komodo, Sulawesi and Borneo will be included on the Island Trails and Traditions of Indonesia expedition.

Coral Expeditions will also offer annual sailings through New Zealand’s South Island, exploring the Sounds and Fiordlands.

The 2025 season will see Coral Expeditions’ final departures to Japan and the Philippines for the time being.

New for 2025 will be a limited series of group voyages created in collaboration with Noble Caledonia and other partners. Destinations will include Mauritius, Madagascar, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Southern India, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

New land-based pre- and post-cruise packages include: