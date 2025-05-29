Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Columbia Signature Achieves Major Waste Reduction Onboard Aroya

julia siebert managing director columbia signature

Columbia signature, hospitality service provider of Columbia blue – The Leisure Group, announced that it introduced Generation Waste’s analytics platform onboard the Aroya.

To date, the platform has experienced a 77 percent reduction in food waste.

The company said in a press release that Generation Waste’s platform monitors and analyzes food waste production at every stage of restaurant operations, from meal preparation and cooking processes to plate waste management.

By providing insights into how and where waste occurs, the system helps onboard culinary teams to implement targeted reduction strategies, enhancing both sustainability and operational efficiency. The food waste targets refer to ship-wide averages per guest.

“We are proud to integrate advanced technology solutions like Generation Waste into our operations. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and responsible luxury,” said Julia Siebert, managing director of Columbia signature.

“Reducing waste not only helps the environment but also enhances the overall experience for our guests, reflecting our dedication to excellence and innovation,” added Siebert.

Henrik Munthe, sales executive of Generation Waste, said: “We are delighted to be working with Columbia signature on the fantastic cruise liner and are thrilled to see that by utilizing the analytical platform, it has seen a significant reduction in waste.”

“Through innovative smart tools and hands-on training, we empower teams to prioritize waste reduction. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Columbia signature,” Munthe added.

Following positive results, Columbia blue has confirmed plans to roll out the Generation Waste analytics platform across additional projects within its expansive leisure portfolio.

