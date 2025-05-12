Columbia Group Announces New C-Level Appointments in Strategic Growth Move

Columbia Group has announced a series of senior leadership appointments to its executive team as part of its continued transformation into an integrated global maritime services platform.

According to a press release, Demetris Chrysostomou has been appointed as CEO of the Asia Region, Norman Schmiedl as CEO of Columbia Blue and Simona Toma as chief of maritime HR. These moves come as the company expands into new areas, reinforcing its long-term strategy to scale operations across shipping, offshore, energy, leisure and aviation sectors.

“These are not just leadership changes—they represent a structural evolution of Columbia Group as we expand our reach and service offering,” said Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Group.

“Demetris, Norman, and Simona each bring deep experience, proven leadership, and a strong alignment with our values. There is an increased need for nimbleness and agility as our industry continues to evolve at a rapid rate with developments in digitalisation and the transition to new fuels, alongside the need for high standards of training, career progression and crew welfare. Together, they will help us lead with precision and purpose across all our operations.”

As CEO Asia Region, Chrysostomou will oversee the Group’s expansion across key markets in Asia, including China, Indonesia, Japan and Taiwan. His appointment reflects the Group’s rapid development in the region and the need for fast decision-making through the Top Management Team operating from the Singapore office.

Schmiedl will focus on growing Columbia Blue, the Group’s leisure business, with plans for expansion in the high-end passenger vessel market. Toma will lead the transformation of Columbia’s crew management system into a fully developed human resource management model.

O’Neil added: “These appointments reflect the specialisation of the Group, not just as a ship manager but as a multi-sector platform offering scalable, tailored solutions through technology, data, and deep-rooted client partnerships. We have strategically created this new C-level management structure, demonstrating the continued growth of the company. Norman, Simona and Demetris are experts in their fields, and I am delighted they will be joining our executive team and helping to shape the future of the Group.”