Century Cruises Opens New Office in South Florida

Century Cruises opened its new North American office at Lake Shore Plaza II in Sunrise, Florida, the China-based company announced in a press release. The office is located near Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Reflecting Century Cruises’ commitment to supporting the North American market, the facility will also help the brand’s global presence.

“Our new office in Miami marks an exciting milestone for the Century Cruises brand,” said David Fredericks, Century’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“This cutting-edge workspace helps us build deeper, more meaningful relationships with our valued travel partners and customers across North America,” he added.

The South Florida area office will house the company’s Reservations, Sales, MICE and Marketing departments.

“These experienced teams will enhance service to travel agency partners and clients throughout North America by ensuring quicker response times and improved access to Century Cruises’ luxury cruise offerings,” Century stated.

Built with expansion in mind, the facility will also create new job opportunities for South Florida’s professional community.

To celebrate the opening of the new office, Century Cruises will host an open house event on June 18, 2025.

Local professionals, media and community members are invited to tour the new space and connect with company leadership and staff during a dedicated networking session, the company added.

Century also highlighted the office’s proximity to major cruise shows, saying that the facility will “serve as a center for economic growth and collaboration across the cruise sector.”

Offering cruises on China’s Yangtze River, the company currently operates a fleet of six upscale riverboats.

In 2024, the company told Cruise Industry News it was renewing its focus on the North American market by establishing its own commercial operation in the United States.