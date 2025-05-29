Celestyal Launches Summer Promotion

Celestyal is celebrating the start of its summer season with a special promotion, offering up to 60 percent savings across 87 sailings departing between June 2025 and March 2027.

In the Arabian Gulf, the offer applies to 19 departures of the seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary, sailing roundtrip from Dubai or Doha, and 13 departures of the new seven-night “Iconic Arabia” itinerary, roundtrip from Abu Dhabi or Dubai. Fares start at $689 per person.

In Greece and the Mediterranean, savings are available on seven departures of the “Iconic Greek Islands” three- and four-night cruises, sailing roundtrip from Athens aboard Celestyal Discovery. Prices start at $389 per person for a three-night sailing.

All promotional sailings include a 25 percent bonus on funds preloaded onto CelestyalPay, the line’s onboard beverage and specialty dining credit. Guests can receive up to €250 (approx. $283) in additional onboard spending. Pre-purchased CelestyalPay credits remain fully commissionable.

Additionally, guests who pre-purchase CelestyalPay on select sailings will receive a free shore excursion, combinable with the summer savings offer. This includes 18 departures of the “Idyllic Greece” and “Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia” cruises in 2026, roundtrip from Athens on Celestyal Journey.

Free excursions include the “Mykonos Walking Tour” and “Kotor Walking Tour,” guided half-day experiences exploring historic and cultural highlights in each destination. Prices for these cruises start at $789 per person.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We are renowned for offering quality, destination-immersive cruises at unbeatable value. So, when planning our summer offers, we wanted to celebrate our award-winning shore excursions and upgraded premium accommodations, alongside offering sizzling deals for the summer. With offers across our 2025-27 sailings, such as a short three-night cruise in the Arabian Gulf, or a more immersive 14-night voyage in Greece and the Mediterranean, there’s never been a better time to try a Celestyal cruise.”

“Agents can unlock even more value with commissions paid on each and every pre-booked CelestyalPay food and beverage purchase and chargeable shore excursion. It means even more incredible value for our guests and our agent partners.’

All fares are inclusive of all meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities. The offer applies to bookings made from June 1 to August 31, 2025.