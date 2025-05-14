Celestyal Journey Returns to Eastern Mediterranean

The Celestyal Journey returned to the Eastern Mediterranean in April after completing Celestyal Cruises’ first-ever season in the Arabian Gulf.

After sailing to Europe with no guests onboard, the 1,258-guest ship arrived in Greece for a series of seven-night cruises that also visit destinations in Greece, Turkey and Croatia.

In early May, the Journey is offering Celestyal’s “Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia” itinerary. The port-intensive cruise sails roundtrip from Piraeus and features visits to Katakolon, Argostoli, Corfu, Bari, Kotor and Dubrovnik.

Later this month, the ship embarks on the company’s “Idyllic Greece” itinerary, which sails to five destinations in both Greece and Turkey.

Passengers will be able to board the Celestyal Journey in Piraeus, Thessaloniki and Kusadasi for visits to Mykonos, Milos, Heraklion and Santorini. The week-long itinerary will be offered regularly through mid-October.

Before returning to the Middle East for the 2025-26 season, the ship will also offer additional itineraries to the Adriatic, visiting destinations in Italy, Montenegro and Croatia, such as Venice, Kotor and Dubrovnik.

In November, the 55,819-ton vessel embarks on a repositioning voyage to Abu Dhabi ahead of its second winter season in the Arabian Gulf.

The ship will be joined by the Celestyal Discovery for a series of cruises to destinations in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and more.

After spending a few years laid up in Greece, the Celestyal Journey joined Celestyal Cruises’ fleet in September 2023.

The ship recently underwent a $6.8 million refurbishment in Dubai, which saw the addition of the company’s new livery, as well as technical upgrades.

According to the company, public areas and staterooms were also enhanced during the refit that took place in February.

Originally built for Holland America Line at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Journey entered service in 1993 as the Ryndam.