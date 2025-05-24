Celebrity Eclipse Completes 15 Years of Service

The Celebrity Eclipse recently completed its 15th year in service for Celebrity Cruises after being delivered by Meyer Werft on April 15, 2010.

As the third ship in the company’s Solstice series, the 122,000-ton vessel was built at the shipbuilder’s facility in Papenburg, Germany.

A few weeks after joining Celebrity’s fleet, the Eclipse was christened during a special ceremony in Southampton, England.

Originally deployed in the British market, the vessel was christened by UK-based yachtswoman Emma Pontin on April 24, 2010.

Sailing from Southampton, the Celebrity Eclipse offered a series of cruises to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Russia and the Baltic during its maiden season.

For its first revenue sailing, the vessel offered a four-night cruise that included an overnight stay in Cork, Ireland.

In late October, the 2,850-guest ship repositioned to Fort Lauderdale for its first winter season in the Caribbean.

The deployment included seven- and eight-night itineraries to destinations in both the Western and Eastern Caribbean, such as Cozumel in Mexico, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Philipsburg in St. Maarten.

After another summer season sailing from Southampton, the Celebrity Eclipse debuted in Miami in late 2011.

The vessel was later deployed globally, sailing to regions including South America, Australia, Alaska and the South Pacific.

In 2025, the vessel is back in Northern Europe for a series of seven- to 13-night cruises departing from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

As part of its summer schedule, the ship offers itineraries to the British Islands, Scandinavia, the Norwegian fjords, Iceland and Western Europe.

The Eclipse is set to offer a fall season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Port Everglades for the upcoming winter season.

From mid-November 2025 to late April 2026, the ship offers six- and eight-night cruises that sail to Antigua, St. Kitts, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas and more.