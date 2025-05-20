Celebrity 2025 President’s Cruise Sets Sail from Southampton

Celebrity Cruises’ 2025 President’s Cruise is officially underway, the company announced in a press release.

The special sailing departed from Southampton on May 17 onboard the Celebrity Apex with President Laura Hodges Bethge and other top executives onboard.

The company’s team was joined by Celebrity guests for an eight-night itinerary to the Norwegian Fjords before returning to the United Kingdom on May 25.

According to Celebrity, the cruise launched with a series of unique activities and events, including a pre-boarding launch in London.

The meal marked the company’s first-ever President’s Cruise Gala Dinner at the Museum of Natural History and included a presentation by West End star Cedric Neal.

Once onboard, guests of the Celebrity Apex bid farewell to Southampton with the Floral Sail Away Party.

According to Celebrity, the welcome party featured a garden theme and took place at the Resort Deck, complete with a Beatles tribute band and acrobatic performances.

The second day of the company’s 2025 President Cruise included shore excursions led by Celebrity’s leadership.

As the Apex docked in Zeebrugge, guests were able to take part in excursions that featured chocolate tasting and biking through Belgium.

Other excursions allowed passengers to blend beer at Bourgogne des Flandres, a traditional brewery in Bruges.

Back on board, Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador Chef Daniel Boulud hosted the company’s Zenith members for a lunch experience.

Continuing the company’s President’s Cruise, the Celebrity Apex is now set to visit four destinations: Stavanger, Olden, Geiranger and Alesund.

According to Celebrity, the ports of call will allow guests to explore the landscapes, wildlife and waterfalls of the Norwegian Fjords.

Following this year’s sailing, Celebrity Cruises is offering another President’s Cruise in mid-September 2026.

The new voyage will sail to the Mediterranean onboard the new Celebrity X visiting destinations in Greece, Malta, Spain, Turkey and more.