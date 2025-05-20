Cayman Islands Residents Reject Cruise Pier

Cayman Islands residents have rejected a proposal to develop berthing infrastructure for cruise ships visiting George Town.

The residents of the British Overseas Territory were asked to give their opinion on the matter as part of a larger referendum that took place earlier this month.

Official results show that roughly 65 percent (or 11,973) of the voters said no to the initiative, while nearly 30 percent (or 5,417) said yes.

Approximately five percent (or 1,275) of the 18,539 residents who expressed their opinion decided to annul their votes.

Held alongside a general election, the referendum asked for opinions about a wide range of subjects, including the creation of a national lottery and cannabis decriminalization.

According to the Cayman Compass, the news was well received by CPR Cayman, a tourism group that campaigned against the construction of a cruise pier.

“Given the overwhelming results, the new government has to honor the result and understand that the people have used their voices on this matter regarding building any proposed cruise berthing infrastructure or facility in the future,” a spokesperson for the group told the local news website.

The representative added that the proposal was too vague and lacked pertinent details, such as cost projections and socio-economic concerns.

After backing the project, the Cayman Islands’ Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT) said that the results were to be respected.

“While we are deeply disappointed by the result and concerned about the likely negative impact this will have on our sector, we remain committed to advocating for a sustainable and competitive cruise tourism industry,” the association said in a social media post.

“The livelihoods of many Caymanians are tied to this vital pillar of our economy, and ACT will continue to work toward securing long-term opportunities for our people and our country,” it added.