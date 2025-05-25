Carnival’s Excel Class: Homeport and Itinerary Summary

As Carnival Cruise Line reveals more details of its upcoming Excel Class ships, Cruise Industry News looks at the company’s deployment plans for the five vessels in the series.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

After entering service in 2021, the Mardi Gras is set to continue sailing from its homeport in Port Canaveral in the near future.

Currently offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, the LNG-powered ship will be dedicated to short cruises to the Bahamas starting in spring 2027.

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeport: Miami (United States)

The Carnival Celebration sails from PortMiami on a year-round basis. After debuting in its South Florida homeport in late 2022, the 5,200-guest vessel offers a series of seven-night cruises.

Sailing to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, the Celebration sails to a wide range of ports of call, including Cozumel in Mexico, Mahogany Bay in Honduras and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

Carnival Jubilee

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Sailing Regions: Western Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

As the first Excel-class ship built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Carnival Jubilee was introduced in late 2023 in Galveston.

Currently offering seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, the 183,900-ton ship is set to debut in the Bahamas in late 2026 as part of a series of eight-night cruises that visit Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay and Nassau.

Carnival Festivale

Year Built: 2027

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

The recently revealed Carnival Festivale is set to offer seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral during its maiden season, which is set to start in spring 2027.

According to Carnival, the fourth Excel-class ship will sail to destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including the company’s new private destination of Celebration Key.

Carnival Tropicale

Year Built: 2028

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Sailing Regions: TBD

Homeport: TBD

While additional deployment details are still to be announced, the new Carnival Tropicale is expected to enter service in 2028.

Following the Carnival Festivale, the 5,400-guest vessel will be built by the Meyer Werft shipyard as the fifth in Carnival’s Excel class.