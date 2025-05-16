Carnival Advises Guests of Safety Briefing Update

Carnival Cruise Line informed guests of upcoming cruises onboard three of its ships about a change to mandatory safety briefings.

According to the statement, guests sailing on the Carnival Sunrise, the Carnival Freedom and the Carnival Glory will need to attend a full, in-person safety drill.

Affected sailings include the cruises set to depart from Miami and Port Canaveral onboard the vessels on May 17 and May 19, 2025.

“Ensuring the safety of everyone onboard is always our priority, and we are dedicated to maintaining responsible and secure operations,” Carnival said in a statement sent to guests.

“As part of this commitment to this key Carnival value, a safety briefing will be conducted ahead of every sailing. The procedures will mostly follow a self-mustering format, but occasionally, the team will conduct a full safety drill on random sailings,” the company continued.

Full safety drills will be conducted on the mentioned cruises, Carnival added, noting that all guests are required to attend the exercise.

“Ship-wide announcements will provide guidance on the process, which will include collective gathering at assigned muster stations,” the company said.

“We look forward to welcoming you onboard and appreciate your cooperation as we focus on best practices that will uphold the highest safety standards for a smooth and secure journey,” Carnival told guests.

In 2021, the company introduced a new muster drill based on its Hub App. Initially created to avoid crowd gathering during the pandemic, the procedure is divided into two parts.

First, guests need to go to their muster stations, using instructions received via the company’s smartphone app and the help of strategically positioned crew members.

The second part of the safety drill is watching a safety video, which is available in all staterooms and must be watched before the ship sails.

According to Carnival, the procedure also includes a protocol to ensure the attendance of all passengers.