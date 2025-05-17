Carnival Venezia Repositioning to NYC Ahead of Summer Season

The Carnival Venezia set sail from Port Canaveral earlier this month for a repositioning cruise to New York City.

After completing its first winter season in Central Florida, the 2019-built vessel embarked on an 11-night cruise to the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

The open-jaw cruise is set to visit destinations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, including Amber Cove. St. Thomas, Aruba and Curaçao.

The Carnival Venezia also spends five days at sea before arriving in New York City for the season on May 22, 2025.

For the third consecutive summer, the 4,232-guest vessel offers a series of four- to 12-night cruises to destinations in Bermuda, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The deployment is marked by visits to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination in Grand Bahama Island.

After opening in July, the port of call will welcome the Carnival Venezia for its maiden call on August 2, 2025.

The visit is part of an eight-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas that also includes visits to Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk.

A second visit to Celebration Key is scheduled for September 5, 2025, as part of a similar eight-night itinerary.

Following its summer deployment in New York City, the Venezia returns to Port Canaveral on November 20, 2025.

The ship then kicks off a series of three- to 14-night cruises to a wide range of destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In addition to the Carnival Venezia from New York City, the Carnival Pride is also spending the summer season sailing from the U.S. Northeast.

Continuing its year-round deployment out of Baltimore, the 2,100-guest ship offers seven-night cruises to Bermuda and the Bahamas.

The Pride is also scheduled to offer two 14-night cruises to Greenland as part of the Carnival Journeys product.