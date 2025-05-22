Carnival Splendor Rescues Disabled Catamaran Passengers

The Carnival Splendor’s team rescued four people and three dogs stranded aboard a disabled catamaran in the South Pacific on Thursday morning.

Carnival said in a statement that the Carnival Splendor was sailing south of New Caledonia when the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Noumea informed them of the catamaran’s distress call.

The ship headed towards the location and reached the vessel five hours later to complete the rescue.

According to the statement, the two couples and their three dogs were safely welcomed onto the Carnival Splendor and received food, water and medical assistance.

The Carnival Splendor left Sydney on Monday on an eight-day roundtrip cruise to Vanuatu and New Caledonia; 3,300 guests will visit Mystery Island tomorrow and Noumea on Saturday, as scheduled, returning to Sydney on Tuesday.