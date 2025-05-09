Carnival Partners with Cantaloupe for Cashless Payments at Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with Cantaloupe, Inc. to enable cashless payments at its new Grand Bahama destination, Celebration Key, opening July 19, 2025.

Guests will be able to use their Sail & Sign cards at self-service kiosks across the island to order and pay for food and beverages. This marks the first time the Sail & Sign system, previously used only onboard, will be available at a Carnival destination.

“Our collaboration with Cantaloupe is critical to making Celebration Key a destination that is full of fun and takes the worry out of carrying cash for our guests,” said Richard Morse, senior vice president of Food and Beverage at Carnival Cruise Line. “Through this partnership, we’re able to offer an experience that extends the ease and familiarity of onboard dining to our exclusive destination. Guests will have the freedom to choose from a diverse range of dining and beverage options with the same seamless process they’re used to onboard.”

“Cantaloupe is excited to power this experience by providing a frictionless, technology-driven solution that will simplify guests’ dining and service experiences,” said Tom Lapham, senior vice president of Cheq at Cantaloupe, Inc. “Cantaloupe’s POS technology is built to support large-scale environments, with real-time updates and scalability that can handle high volumes of transactions and peak demand. We’re proud to help Carnival deliver an elevated guest experience at its stunning new Celebration Key destination.”