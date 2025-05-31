Carnival Jubilee to Debut New Itineraries to the Bahamas

The Carnival Jubilee is set to introduce new itineraries to the Bahamas beginning in September 2026.

Sailing from its homeport in Galveston, the 2023-built ship will offer regular cruises to the country for the first time.

The new itineraries include visits to two of Carnival Corporation’s private destinations in the Bahamas: Celebration Key and RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay.

Currently being developed on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key will welcome its first guests in July 2025.

Designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests, the new port of call will feature a set of active offerings, including family-friendly venues and a waterpark.

Set to undergo enhancements ahead of Jubilee’s arrival, RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay was originally developed by Holland America Line.

According to Carnival, the destination offers a relaxed beachfront experience, focusing on natural beauty and tropical appeal.

As part of its updates, RelaxAway is being prepared to welcome larger vessels, including the Carnival Jubilee and its sister ships.

In addition to four days cruising in the Gulf of Mexico, the ship’s cruises to the Bahamas also include a visit to the port of Nassau.

Set to be repeated through the 2026-27 winter season, the new itinerary is part of a series of alternating six- and eight-night cruises departing from Galveston.

While the longer cruises sail to the Bahamas, the shorter sailings visit destinations in the Western Caribbean, such as Cozumel in Mexico and Mahogany Bay in Honduras.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Carnival Jubilee entered service in late 2023 as a sister to the 2020-built Mardi Gras and the 2022-built Carnival Celebration.

After debuting in Galveston, the 5,400-guest ship has been offering exclusively seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The itineraries feature visits to three destinations in Mexico and Honduras: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay.