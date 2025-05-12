Carnival Horizon Cruise Cancelled Due to Drydock Change

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling a cruise onboard the Carnival Horizon due to a change in the ship’s drydock schedule.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, a trans-Atlantic crossing that was scheduled to take place on June 15, 2026, will no longer take place.

“We have rescheduled Carnival Horizon’s spring 2026 drydock and, as a result, have cancelled the trans-Atlantic voyage from Barcelona to Miami,” Carnival said.

Sailing to Spain, the UK and the Bahamas, the 13-night cruise was scheduled to visit Alicante, Málaga and Gibraltar before crossing the Atlantic.

The Carnival Horizon was also set to make a visit to Carnival’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

“We have a variety of alternatives and are confident you’ll find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of fun,” the company continued.

Affected guests will be able to move their reservations to a comparable sailing in similar accommodations. Cruise rates will be protected for passengers who choose this option, Carnival explained.

Additionally, a $50 per person onboard credit, limited to $100 per stateroom, will be offered by the company.

For those who don’t wish to reschedule, Carnival is offering a full refund of cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for understanding,” the company said in its statement.

The Carnival Horizon is now set to offer new itineraries departing from PortMiami in May and June 2026.

Sailing from its South Florida homeport on a year-round basis, the 2018-built ship offers cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

The six- to eight-night itineraries visit a wide range of destinations, including George Town in the Cayman Islands, Ocho Rios in Jamaica, Cozumel in Mexico, Oranjestad in Aruba and Willemstad in Curaçao.

Most of the cruises also feature a visit to Celebration Key in Grand Bahama.