Carnival Corp on Forbes’ Best Employers for New Grads List

Carnival Corporation announced that it was on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for New Grads for 2025.

The listing recognizes the company for its efforts to foster career development and growth opportunities for young professionals. The list features 500 U.S. companies across 25 industries.

“At Carnival Corporation, we are committed to investing in our workforce and supporting the next generation of leaders, and that starts with fostering a positive workplace that not only attracts top talent but provides meaningful opportunities for our team members to grow,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

“Our success is fundamentally tied to our ability to recruit, develop and retain high-quality talent, including young professionals, and we’re honored to be recognized for the culture we’re providing our team members so they can thrive both professionally and personally,” added Deynes.

Carnival said in a press release that the honor follows a separate listing from Forbes, which named Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises among the Best Brands for Social Impact in 2025.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., America’s Best Employers for New Grads were determined through an independent survey of over 100,000 U.S. young professionals with less than 10 years of experience working at companies with at least 1,000 people.

According to the press release, more than three million employer evaluations were considered through the survey, which was conducted periodically over the past three years.

Respondents were asked about their willingness to recommend their current and previous employers to friends and family and to rate their employers in areas such as atmosphere and development, salary and wage, company image, inclusion, working conditions and workplace environment.

They also evaluated other employers in their respective industries or employers they know through friends and family who work there.