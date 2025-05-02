Carnival Celebrates 15 Years of Operations from Seattle

Carnival Cruise Line marked 15 years of homeport operations in Seattle with a celebration aboard the Carnival Luminosa on May 1, coinciding with the ship’s arrival and the launch of the 2025 Alaska cruise season.

The event included representatives from Carnival, local officials and port partners. As part of the celebration, Carnival presented a $20,000 donation to FareStart, a Seattle-based nonprofit that provides job training and meal programs. The funds will support FareStart’s Mobile Community Market initiative, providing 800 vouchers for local families to access fresh produce and essential food items.

“Cruising is the best way to see Alaska, with a Carnival cruise being the most fun way to experience the beautiful destination for the more than 100,000 guests who sail with us from the Port of Seattle each summer. We’re grateful to celebrate 15 years of unforgettable cruises from Seattle and to honor the incredible partnership we’ve built with this vibrant city,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Seattle has been instrumental in helping us grow our Alaska cruise offerings, and we’re proud to support local organizations like FareStart that make such a positive impact in the community.”

Carnival has maintained its partnership with the Port of Seattle over the past 15 years, including through supporting initiatives like shore power usage and expanding deployment offerings, as well as the recent addition of roundtrip Hawaii sailings from the port. Carnival launched its seasonal sailings from the port in the summer of 2010 with the Carnival Spirit. The ship, which is about to begin its summer season from the port, was recently named “Best Alaska Cruise” for 2024 by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Carnival Luminosa’s arrival in Seattle followed a 28-day transpacific voyage from Brisbane, Australia, joining the Carnival Spirit for the 2025 Alaska season. Both ships operate week-long itineraries that include Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria, B.C.