Carnival and EFFY Announce New Retail Offerings

Carnival Cruise Line and EFFY Jewelry have announced an expanded collaboration that includes the opening of an EFFY boutique at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive destination on Grand Bahama launching July 19, and a broader retail offering aboard the Carnival Liberty.

The partnership also includes a special “Escape with EFFY” charter cruise planned for 2026.

“We’re expanding our partnership with EFFY because we are dedicated to delivering innovative, guest-focused experiences that infuse the EFFY excellence with our friendly Carnival fun,” said Luis Terife, vice president of guest commerce at Carnival Cruise Line. “These new offerings add to recent enhancements inside EFFY Jewelry stores across the Carnival fleet as part of our shared mission to continue elevating the sailing experience for our loyal guests.”

Already featured across the Carnival fleet, EFFY Jewelry will enhance its presence with a boutique at Celebration Key’s Lokono Cove artisans’ village. The store will offer a curated selection of fine jewelry, including exclusive pieces only available at the destination.

Beginning July 6, 2025, EFFY’s retail footprint aboard the Carnival Liberty will expand through Hematian Family Duty-Free (HFDF), introducing a range of retail products. In addition to fine jewelry, the new retail lineup will include designer pre-owned handbags, premium sunglasses, destination-inspired gifts and Carnival-branded merchandise. HFDF will also introduce interactive and personalized experiences aimed at enhancing the onboard shopping experience.

Highlights include:

DestInked: Guests can design custom Carnival souvenirs and create one-of-a-kind keepsakes.

HOPE Wellness: An opportunity to focus on self-care and craft custom essential oil blends.

Curated Beauty: Hands-on beauty shopping featuring personalized color palettes.

Spirited Samplings: An immersive spirits tasting experience is sure to dazzle guests’ senses.

“It is a true privilege to deepen our partnership with Carnival Cruise Line as we expand into general retail—an evolution that continues the vision and legacy of my late father, Effy Hematian,” said Bobby Hematian, president of EFFY Jewelry. “Our connection with guests has always gone beyond jewelry. It’s about being part of the moments they’ll never forget. With this new chapter, we’re honored to offer experiences that reflect that same spirit—meaningful, memorable, and filled with joy.”

The launch of HFDF’s expanded retail offerings will culminate with the first-ever “Escape with EFFY” charter cruise on the Carnival Liberty. This invite-only sailing, departing from New Orleans on April 26, 2026, is designed for fans of EFFY Jewelry. Guests will enjoy a week of exclusive events, including new collection reveals, one-of-a-kind pieces, VIP masterclasses and other luxury experiences celebrating EFFY’s craftsmanship.