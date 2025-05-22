Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival: Adults-Only Cruise on Magic

Carnival Magic in Grand Turk

Carnival Players Club members booked for the Carnival Magic’s November 1 sailing were informed via email that the cruise would see an operational change, moving to being an adults-only voyage.

A notification sent to booked guests on May 20 said the company had made an operational change, designating it a special Casino Event cruise. The ship’s itinerary is an Eastern Caribbean voyage, sailing for a week.

The email, signed by Colleen Oliverio, vice president of guest services at Carnival, added that a minimum age requirement of 21 years has been implemented for all booked passengers.

According to Carnival, the change has not impacted pricing or perks, and the cruise will still feature most of the brand-specific offerings.

