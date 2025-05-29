Beyond Oil Launches Oil Purification Powder, Partners with Maritime Xpress

Beyond Oil has introduced its FDA-approved frying oil purification powder to the cruise industry.

According to the company, the solution delivers a breakthrough in galley sustainability, food safety and logistical efficiency, as cruise companies can reduce operational costs, minimize environmental impact and serve cleaner, healthier fried food to passengers.

Beyond Oil also announced that it named Maritime Xpress Inc. as its exclusive representative to the cruise line industry.

The company said in a press release that Maritime Xpress brings decades of experience in maritime logistics and supply chain optimization, making it an ideal partner to ensure seamless adoption and fleet-wide support.

“We’re proud to partner with Maritime Xpress to bring this patented technology to cruise lines,” said Kfir Nurieli, director of distribution for Latitude, the exclusive distributor of Beyond Oil in the United States.

“Its expertise in the maritime sector makes it the perfect bridge between breakthrough innovation and real-world implementation,” Nurieli added.

“This solution delivers everything cruise lines need right now: cost savings, simplicity, health benefits and a significant reduction in waste and emissions that align with global sustainability goals,” said Hadass Keynan, CEO of Maritime Xpress. “We’re excited to bring this innovative product to every galley at sea.”

According to the company, Beyond Oil’s patented powder restores used frying oil to first-day quality, extending the usage of the same oil from two to three days to 35 to 45 days.

Benefits include:

46 percent reduction in oil costs

Up to 40 percent less onboard oil storage needed

More than 20 tons of CO₂ emissions avoided annually per location

More than 90 percent reduction in acrylamide, trans fats and other harmful compounds

A joint study with a global fried food brand revealed 93 percent less acrylamide in oil and 66 percent less in food, while trans fats remained nearly undetectable even after extended frying cycles.