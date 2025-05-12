Bahia State Celebrates 300,000 Visitors For 2024-25 Cruise Season

The Brazilian state of Bahia recently concluded an 82-call cruise season that saw over 300,000 visitors arriving at its ports.

After starting in late October 2024, the 2024-25 season saw approximately 30 vessels visiting the ports of Salvador and Ilhéus.

Morro de São Paulo, Itacaré, Porto Seguro and Abrolhos also hosted expedition ships during the timeframe.

“Cruises made an important contribution to Bahia’s record tourist traffic during the high summer season, with Salvador also serving as an embarkation port, which increased the length of visitors’ stay in the city,” Bahia’s State Tourism Secretary (Setur-BA) Maurício Bacelar said.

As the last ship to visit the state this season, Costa Cruises’ Diadema arrived in Salvador on April 23, 2025.

Offering a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe, the vessel brought over 4,000 guests to the port’s Contermas Cruise Terminal.

According to local officials, passengers were welcomed by a special event that included cultural presentations, including a capoeira circle and Muzenza’s afro music.

Other ships that visited Bahia in 2024-25 include Swan Hellenic’s SH Vega, which sailed from Salvador for a series of expedition cruises, and Cunard’s Queen Victoria, which marked the brand’s return to the state after a five-year hiatus.

Salvador was also a regular port of call for the MSC Grandiosa. The 4,888-guest ship currently holds the title of the largest ship to sail in South American waters.

Additional highlights of the season include the maiden call of the new Silver Ray, which entered service in 2024, and regular visits from the MSC Orchestra and the MSC Seaview.

According to Setur-BA, the season generated nearly R$ 150 million to the Bahian economy, bringing benefits to local services.

The 2025-26 cruise season in Bahia starts in October with the arrival of the MSC Preziosa, which will be followed by the MSC Fantasia, the Costa Favolosa, the Costa Diadema and the Celebrity Equinox in November.