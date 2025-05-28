Azamara Marks Historic Sister Ship Meet in Barcelona

Azamara Cruises has celebrated the arrival of three of its ships — the Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Onward — in Barcelona for the first time in the company’s history with a series of exclusive events.

The company said in a statement that to mark the occasion, guests have attended a signature AzAmazing Evening at Finca Mas Solers, a 19th-century Renaissance-style mansion located just outside Barcelona.

The event offered immersive experiences, including local culture and traditions, authentic hors d’oeuvres with drinks, live performances, Spanish guitar, human tower performances and Rumba Catalana.

Azamara Cruises said that it is also hosting an exclusive panel discussion with its CEO, Dondra Ritzenthaler, and other company executives onboard the Azamara Journey.

The session offers Azamara guests the opportunity to speak directly with senior executives and learn more about recent announcements.

These include the return to Alaska in 2026 with immersive new pre- and post-land programs, as well as 2027 deployments, including summer itineraries and the largest World Cruise yet, along with commitments for the future, most notably plans for continued growth.

The Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Onward, as well as Azamara Cruises’ fourth sister ship, Azamara Pursuit, will start the summer season in Europe before the Azamara Quest heads up to Iceland to begin its Canada and New England cruises from July 21, 2025.

The remaining ships will embark on a comprehensive Europe program, covering the British Isles, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

According to the press release, Azamara Cruises is offering up to $3000 off sailings and up to $500 onboard credit for this summer and beyond with the ‘May Flash Sale’ for a limited time.

Guests who book by May 30, 2025, can enjoy savings on voyages departing between June 19, 2025, and May 11, 2026.