Azamara Cruises Announces New Summer 2027 Voyages

Azamara Cruises unveiled its summer 2027 cruise collection, featuring 68 sailings and six Grand Voyages now available for booking.

The new program emphasizes extended port stays, access to marquee cultural events and immersive experiences in various destinations.

“The 2027 summer sailings will be our most diverse yet, continuing to demonstrate Azamara’s commitment to immersive, enriching travel,” said Michael Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara Cruises. “From returning to beloved U.K. ports like Dartmouth and Fowey to sailings timed with iconic events like the Monaco Grand Prix and Japan’s Cherry Blossom season, Summer 2027 is all about delivering meaningful, in-depth travel experiences.”

“Our Grand Voyages, in particular, some spanning more than 40 nights, are the epitome of our Destination Immersion Elevated ethos—designed for curious travelers who want to see more, stay longer, and dive deeper into every destination, all while enjoying the intimate atmosphere and personalized service of our small ships.”

Summer 2027 Highlights:

Six New Grand Voyages – Voyages range from 35 to 41 nights and span multiple countries and continents. Sample itineraries include Miami to Venice, Copenhagen to New York, Kobe to Vancouver, and Athens to Lisbon.

Europe in Full Bloom – A Season of Iconic Cultural Moments: Cruises align with major events like the Monaco Grand Prix and Edinburgh’s Military Tattoo. Nearly half of the sailings offer late-night or overnight stays, giving travelers time to experience local culture after dark through AzAmazing Evenings, night tours and special dinners.

Azamara Cruises Returns to Dartmouth and Fowey: For the first time since 2009 and 2018, respectively, Azamara returns to Dartmouth and Fowey.

Destination Immersion Elevated – 22 New PerryGolf Cruises, 10 New Country-Intensive Cruises and Curated Shore Excursions: Guests can also expect an enhanced Azamara Ashore program with curated land tours and overnight stays.

Immersive Access to Asia – Experience Japan’s Cherry Blossoms and Beyond: The Azamara Pursuit will sail during cherry blossom season, visiting ports such as Tokyo, Kobe, Hiroshima and Kanazawa. These spring itineraries combine natural beauty with cultural exploration.

More Late Nights and Overnight Stays: The Summer 2027 collection features 89 overnight port stays and 381 late-night departures.

Guests who book early receive 20 percent off their cruise fare. Veranda and Suite bookings also include the Experience More Essentials Package with $300 onboard credit, a premium beverage package for two and free Wi-Fi. All bookings include Always Azamara perks, valued at over $4,500.