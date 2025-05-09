Aurora Expeditions Launches Sold-Out Med Season

Aurora Expeditions has launched its first small ship program, with all four Mediterranean voyages selling out well ahead of departure, the company said in a press release.

This marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth as it expands beyond its traditional polar expeditions.

Sailing aboard the Sylvia Earle, guests can immerse themselves in culturally rich itineraries across the Mediterranean, from the medinas of Marrakech to the historic streets of Rome and the hill towns of Andalusia.

“This season shows there’s demand for small-group travel that goes beyond the usual routes,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions. “We’re bringing our expedition style to new places and giving people a deeper way to explore.”

Following the success of the inaugural season, the new season will expand significantly in 2026.

The Douglas Mawson is set to operate 14 sailings in the Mediterranean, while the Greg Mortimer will offer five more in Europe and three in Oceania.

The expanded 2026 program also includes new destinations, with voyages along the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers. Travelers will have the opportunity to explore ancient history in UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as the Acropolis in Athens or the Tower of Belem in Lisbon, as well as engage in immersive activities and enrichment programs.