Atlas: Limited-Space October 2025 Enrichment Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced limited availability on four October 2025 expeditions exploring Northern Europe and the Atlantic coast.

The cultural and culinary-focused sailings aboard the World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller feature expert-led programming in astronomy, photography, food and wine.

“As we approach the summer season, owing so much of the strong European Epicurean and Cultural Expedition bookings’ success to our travel advisor partners, we are pleased to offer a special incentive for the limited space that remains in 2025,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “These three sailings highlight the versatility of our small expedition yachts and the outstanding enrichment we offer on both Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions.”

Featured October 2025 voyages:

World Voyager: Amsterdam to Dublin (10 nights) – Departs October 1, 2025: Guests will sail through Northern Europe with Astronomer Jonathan Ward and Drone/Aerial Cinematographer Benjamin Lepoff. The itinerary includes stargazing with advanced telescopes and photography workshops through the Atlas Focus Lab.

World Traveller: Lisbon to Las Palmas (nine nights) – Departs October 2, 2025: Culinary-focused programming includes lectures and demonstrations by Culinary Lecturer Paulette Mitchell and Lecturer Michael Higgins, paired with regional tastings and cultural discussions across Portugal and the Canary Islands.

World Navigator: Barcelona to Lisbon (eight nights) – Departs October 7, 2025: This Epicurean Expedition includes a guest chef-led cooking demo, a chef’s market tour and a yachtsman cook-off. The itinerary features a complimentary excursion in Seville, including a Flamenco performance.

World Voyager: Dublin to Lisbon (10 nights) – Departs October 11, 2025: Hosted by Television Chef Christy Rost and Vintner Jon Schlegel, this voyage offers food and wine pairings, market visits and seminars on harvest traditions. Highlights include an overnight in Bordeaux and sailings between two capital cities.

In recognition of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Atlas is offering a $500 gift card for every new booking on these featured itineraries, as well as any sailing from June through October 2025, booked by June 30.