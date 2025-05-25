American Cruise Lines to Offer New Gulf Coast Itinerary

American Cruise Lines will offer a new Gulf Coast itinerary starting in early 2026.

Sailing between New Orleans and Pensacola, the one-way cruise will be operated by the American Symphony.

Four departures of the seven-night itinerary are currently scheduled to take place between early and late March.

In addition to a day cruising in the Gulf, the unique voyage features visits to Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs and Mobile.

According to the company’s website, the itinerary will allow guests to explore the rich maritime and military history in Pensacola, as well as the historic streets and Mardi Gras traditions of Mobile.

The itinerary also features a visit to Biloxi, where passengers will have a chance to board a shrimp boat for fishing demonstrations.

Other highlights of the “Gulf Coast Cruise” include a visit to Ocean Springs, which is described by American Cruise Lines as a picturesque town renowned for its arts scene, restaurants and atmosphere.

The American Symphony will also visit Gulfport to allow guests to take a ferry to West Ship Island for a visit to Fort Massachusetts.

According to the company, the military installation served as a key defense point in the 19th century and is currently a stop for history enthusiasts.

Built in 2022, the American Symphony was designed to offer river and coastal cruising in U.S. domestic waters.

After completing its new schedule at the Gulf Coast, the 180-guest ship is set to reposition to the Mississippi River.

As part of its 2026 season, the Symphony offers itineraries to both the Lower and Upper Mississippi, as well as the Tennessee, Ohio and Cumberland rivers.

With its new “Gulf Coast Cruise,” American Cruise Lines will become the second cruise line to visit Mobile regularly.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently the only cruise brand sailing to the Alabama port on a regular basis.