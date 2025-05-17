Ambassador Launches Half-Price Drinks Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the launch of its latest sales campaign, “Raise your Spirits with Half Price Drinks”. The offer features deals on selected sailings across the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The company said in a press release that guests booking between May 15 and July 9, 2025, can benefit from 50 percent off on the Expedition drinks package when booking the Ambassador Fare on selected sailings.

The offer is available on selected sailings onboard the Ambience, which operates from her home port of London Cruise Terminal, and the Ambition, which sails from Tilbury and seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol, Falmouth and Portsmouth.

According to Ambassador, the campaign highlights include the following:

Half price premium drinks on selected sailings

The Expedition package features all premium and house brand spirits and wines (by the glass), premium teas and coffees, non-alcoholic beverages including unlimited soft drinks, all gratuities and service charges, plus preferential dinner sitting selection.

Group booking deals for 15 guests or more

Groups of 15 guests or more can enjoy additional benefits, including a 5 percent discount on selected sailings.

For groups of 25 adult guests, Ambassador will offer one additional free place (26th place), and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests (51st and 52nd places).

Group bookings also enjoy a welcome cocktail party and preferential group dining arrangements.

The company added that all first-time bookings will be subject to the Ambassador Guarantee, which promises to reimburse any new-to-cruise guests who fail to enjoy the entertainment, cuisine and service.