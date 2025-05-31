Ambassador Appoints Lynsey Jones to its Trade Team

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the appointment of Lynsey Jones to its Trade Team, effective Monday June 2.

Jones will work as part of the team for the next four months over the remainder of her pregnancy.

She joins following her recent departure from Balkan Holidays, which closed its business in the U.K. last month.

Ambassador said in a press release that Jones will report directly to Ambassador Head of Trade (Interim), Karen Cameron, and will work alongside the team to support the company’s inaugural Caribbean fly-cruise program aboard the Renaissance this winter.

Ambassador’s Head of Trade (Interim), Karen Cameron, said: “Jones’ considerable knowledge of the travel sector, coupled with her industry experience, make her a perfect fit for the Trade Team.”

“We know her contribution will prove invaluable as we continue to meet the needs and expectations of our guests, whether that be via our incredible range of no-fly itineraries departing ports across the U.K. or those choosing to fly to the Caribbean to enjoy themselves on board Renaissance this winter,” added Cameron.

According to Ambassador, Jones brings over 17 years of experience in the travel industry to the affordable quality cruise line, having previously held the role of head of sales and brand at Balkan Holidays. She also had a successful career at TUI, Neilson and Skiworld.

From October 2025 through March 2026, British guests will be able to enjoy 10 Caribbean Fly-Cruise sailings, flying with Virgin Atlantic from Manchester and London Heathrow to Barbados every other Monday with the Renaissance homeporting in Bridgetown.

Each itinerary will be for a 14-night duration, except the two repositioning cruises at the beginning and end of the season.