Ambassador Announces ‘Summer of ’85 Revisited’

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced a themed sailing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, the historic 1985 benefit concert held to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Sailing aboard the Ambition, the six-night cruise, titled Summer of ’85 Revisited, will depart from Bristol Royal Portbury on July 13, 2025, exactly 40 years after the original event.

Previously known as Channel Islands & the Netherlands Experience, the sailing will feature a lineup of tribute acts performing music by artists who took part in the original Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Bob McGowan, chief experience officer, Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the spirit of one of the greatest rock and roll concerts ever to life with our brand-new themed sailing. Live Aid holds such a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, some of whom would have been at Wembley on the day itself, and this 40th anniversary tribute sailing is the perfect way to celebrate the music, the memories and the magic of that one moment in time.

Scheduled Performers Include:

RPJ Band: Led by Rick Parfitt Jr., son of the late Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt. Status Quo opened the original Live Aid concert with “Rockin’ All Over the World.”

Seriously Collins: A Phil Collins and Genesis tribute act, fronted by Chris Hayward.

Aladdinsane: A David Bowie tribute performance by Paul Henderson, a former Stars in Their Eyes winner.

Supersonic Queen: A Queen tribute band recreating the band’s renowned 1985 Wembley performance.

Chris O’Neill as Paul McCartney: Featuring the Liverpool-born musician and actor known for his role in the BAFTA-winning Beatles film Backbeat.

Additional themed activities will include 1980s-inspired fancy dress nights, themed menus, talks and surprise events throughout the cruise.

“At Ambassador, we’re always looking to deliver truly memorable ‘Ambassador Moments’, and the Summer of ’85 Revisited themed sailing promises to be one of our most electrifying cruise experiences yet,” added McGowan. “With a handpicked selection of outstanding tribute acts and a few surprises along the way, this is set to be a cruise that rocks from start to finish!”

As part of Ambassador’s “Raise Your Spirits with Half Price Drinks” promotion, guests can benefit from 50 percent off the Ambassador Fare. The offer includes the Expedition drinks package with a range of premium beverages and gratuities. Prices start at £648.85 per person (based on double occupancy in an Inside Cabin). The offer is valid until July 9, 2025.