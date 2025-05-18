AmaWaterways Partners with Allianz

AmaWaterways named Allianz Partners its exclusive partner for travel protection products. The partnership will allow guests to purchase Allianz Partners travel protection plans when booking AmaWaterWays’ river cruises.

“We are proud to partner with Allianz Partners to offer our guests an added layer of security and peace of mind when they travel with AmaWaterways,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and chief brand ambassador at AmaWaterways.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that our guests enjoy every single moment of their vacation as they explore the rivers of the world. Allianz Partners’ commitment to innovation and service perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional, worry-free travel experiences,” added Karst.

“We are particularly proud to announce this partnership with AmaWaterways as their reputation for a guest-first focus is strongly in line with the customer-centric values at Allianz Partners,” said Tom Trotta, vice president of sales at Allianz Partners North America.

“AmaWaterways guests who select our travel protection products can look forward to their trip knowing that we’re here to protect them from the non-refundable costs of covered unexpected cancellations, interruptions and delays, as well as other unforeseen situations that may be covered by their policy,” Trotta added.

AmaWaterways said in a press release that Allianz Partners’ travel protection plans may include reimbursement benefits for unexpected, covered trip cancellations, interruptions and travel delays. It also offers benefits for covered unforeseen medical emergencies and baggage issues.

Allianz Partners’ travel protection plans include trip protection benefits that may reimburse AmaWaterways guests up to 100 percent of their non-refundable insured trip cost if they are required to cancel or interrupt their voyage for a reason covered by their plan.

Travel delay benefits may cover the extra costs incurred in catching up to a cruise when a flight is significantly delayed due to a covered reason and may reimburse other incurred extra expenses or lost prepaid expenses during the covered delay.

Additional benefits under the plan may include coverage for dental and medical emergencies, emergency medical transportation and lost, delayed or damaged baggage. All benefits include coverage limits and may include a per-day maximum, and terms and conditions also apply.