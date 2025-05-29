AmaWaterways Announces New CEO

AmaWaterways, announced that the current CEO and co-founder Rudi Schreiner is transitioning to a new role as Chairman of the Board.

President Catherine Powell will step up as the company’s Chief Executive Officer from July 1st with Mr. Schreiner continuing to support her in this new role.

Company co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst will remain on the AmaWaterways board and Karst will continue in her role as Global Brand Ambassador.

“We are so excited about what we have been building — internationally with new markets, new passengers and, frankly, a whole new generation of river cruisers. I am delighted that we are investing in the kind of leadership Catherine brings to the company. It’s a real inflection point, and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Schreiner.

“Rudi and I poured our hearts into building AmaWaterways — a company shaped by passion, innovation and strong personal connections. As we take this next step forward, we’re thrilled to welcome Catherine as CEO. Her global experience and leadership style reflect the values that have guided us from the beginning. I’m excited for the future and grateful to keep focusing on what I love most — nurturing the relationships with our travel partners, our guests and the local communities we visit, cultivating the shared success that comes from growing together,” said Karst

“This is a dynamic moment of both growth and transformation for AmaWaterways and for the river cruising industry writ large,” added Powell. “Rudi is an icon in the industry, whose pioneering vision has shaped river cruising. From the design of the ships to every detail of the experience on board and on shore, Rudi has touched the lives of all the guests who have sailed with us. I am honored to be taking the mantle from Rudi and steering this incredible company into its next exciting chapter building on his legacy.”

Powell was appointed President early this year, and brings an expansive view to the company, one that will continue to build on the evolution of AmaWaterways as a category pioneer and leader in this industry.

“We extend our deepest appreciation for the remarkable vision and leadership that Rudi and Kristin have demonstrated in building AmaWaterways. Since the company’s inception in 2002, they have established AmaWaterways as a beloved and highly coveted brand within the river cruising industry. Looking ahead, we foresee significant growth opportunities. The company is strategically expanding into new destinations and markets while making substantial investments in technology, digital platforms, and elevated customer experiences. These initiatives will ensure that AmaWaterways remains well-positioned for long-term success in the evolving landscape of travel,” noted Jennifer Reid, director of AmaWaterways and partner at L Catterton.

Director of AmaWaterways and Managing Partner at L Catterton, Marc Magliacano noted: “We are confident that Catherine’s deep experience in the travel industry and track-record of growth and success from her roles at both Disney and Airbnb make her uniquely suited to guide the company forward into the next phase of its journey. She understands the changing customer landscape and shifting consumer demand regarding how people want to travel and to experience luxury in a way that will drive the company forward, and that will meet growing expectations and the market’s demand for high-end travel experiences.”