AIDA’s New Ship Design Platform Could Be Used for Other Brands

According to AIDA Cruises’ CEO Felix Eichhorn, the design platform being developed for its upcoming newbuilds could be shared with other Carnival Corporation brands.

“At Carnival, there’s close coordination between the brands regarding technology platforms. If a design proves successful in practice, it’s often adapted,” he said in a recent interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt.

Ordered earlier this year, AIDA’s new ships will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and have deliveries scheduled for 2030 and 2032.

“The platform isn’t just interesting for us at AIDA Cruises … within the Carnival Group, ships for other brands could be built on this basis,” Eichhorn continued.

“If a design proves successful in practice, it’s often adapted. This means that what we develop can also benefit other Carnival brands. However, such ships differ in detail, especially when it comes to the guest experience.”

According to Eichhorn, the new vessels are being developed from the ground up with the shipyard and a team of architects.

“The goal is to further increase energy efficiency, optimize processes in the hotel area, and create greater flexibility in cabin and room design,” he explained.

While keeping traditional features of the AIDA ships, such as the Theatrium, a mixed-use space that doubles as an atrium and theater, the vessels are said to be focusing on bringing a new perspective for passengers.

“With the new ship class, we will take the AIDA experience to the next level,” Eichhorn said, noting that details of the vessels will be revealed at a later date.

According to Carnival Corporation’s original announcement, the newbuilds will be part of a new class of mid-sized ships.

With approximately 2,100 guest cabins, the multi-fuel-capable vessels are expected to be in the 150,000-ton range.

In its interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt, Eichhorn also confirmed that all of the company’s Sphinx-class ships will undergo modernization projects through 2028.