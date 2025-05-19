150,000 Contraband Cigarettes Found in Cruise Guests’ Luggage

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found over 150,000 contraband cigarettes in the luggage of two cruise guests arriving at the Port of Long Beach.

According to the government agency, the items were found concealed in ten pieces of luggage from a couple disembarking from a cruise to Ensenada, Mexico.

Nearly 750 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes were in the possession of the two female guests, who presented themselves to CBP for inspection.

Although the passengers presented purchase receipts for the cigarettes, they were unable to provide the appropriate permits to import such a quantity of tobacco products, the agency said.

Large quantities of cigarettes are considered commercial, not for personal use, CBP added, and therefore require a permit from the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) to be imported.

In addition, tobacco product labels must meet FDA standards, such as including nicotine warnings and accurate product descriptions.

“The importation of tobacco products is highly regulated from both tax and consumer safety perspectives,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles.

“Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price,” she added.

“Selling illegally imported cigarettes could yield high profits for underground vendors due to the low cost of cigarettes when purchased overseas and the evasion of taxes owed upon import,” said Africa R. Bell, CBP port director of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport.

A further examination of the ten pieces of luggage resulted in the discovery of 326 cartons of Newport 100’s, 58 cartons of Newport regulars, 112 cartons of Marlboro Red, 43 cartons of Marlboro Silver and 210 cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes.

Based on a low-end estimate of $80 per carton in the state of California, the total value of the cigarettes is estimated to be $59,920.

All 749 cartons were seized and will be destroyed under CBP supervision, the agency added.