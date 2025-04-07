Windstar Cruises Launches Winds of Change Podcast

Windstar Cruises announced in a press release that it has launched its new podcast, Winds of Change.

The podcast, hosted by Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people and stories that shape Windstar’s experiences.

The new project features conversations with members of the Windstar family, including leadership, collaborators, crew and even returning guests, according to the company.

Windstar said that listeners will gain insider perspectives on its most beloved destinations, the inspiration behind ship refreshes, as well as insights into the strategic decisions that shape the company’s future itineraries.

According to the press release, the podcast promises to pull back the curtain on what makes Windstar a leader in small-ship cruising.

In a recent episode, Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog joined Bava to discuss his career journey at Windstar and the role of crew members as part of the Windstar experience. He also answered questions from Yacht Club members.

Additional episodes include:

Dianna Rom, vice president of sales: “The People Behind Windstar”

Stijn Creupelandt, chief operations officer: “Shaping the Past, Present and Future of Windstar”

Anne and Jerry Arnold, yacht club members: “The Friends We’ve Made Along the Way”

Jess Peterson, director of destination experiences and itinerary planning, and Paul Allen, project advisor: “Sailing Through Europe and Tahiti Year-Round”

Peter Tobler, director of food and beverage: “Uncork the Culinary Secrets of Windstar,” and

Ricky Trautwein, product development manager, and Melissa Witsoe, senior product manager: “Why One Week Isn’t Enough.”

Later in the series, Mark Symonds, captain of the Star Legend, will share his insights on the industry.

“We’re thrilled to connect with our guests in a new and engaging way through Winds of Change,” said Bava. “From sharing behind-the-scenes stories to diving into the details of how we create our extraordinary voyages, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone passionate about travel.”

“Winds of Change” is available on YouTube and podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and more.