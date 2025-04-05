Viking Vela’s Inaugural Call Marks Start of Aberdeen’s 2025 Cruise Season

The 2025 cruise season for the Port of Aberdeen and the wider region officially began on April 3, 2025, with the inaugural visit of the Viking Vela to South Harbour.

Passengers disembarking the Viking Vela were welcomed with traditional Scottish music from Alba Bagpipes and Highland dance performances, while VisitAberdeenshire’s ‘Welcome to Aberdeen’ volunteers greeted guests.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK said: “We’re delighted to have added Aberdeen as a new port of call on some of our British Isles and Scandinavian itineraries and we are looking forward to our first ever visit today.”

Aberdeen is set to receive 64 cruise calls between April and September, including 16 calls from Viking, bringing up to 40,000 visitors to the city and surrounding areas.

“As Scotland’s third-largest city, it has so much to offer, especially with its strong coastal culture and rich history. Our culturally curious guests will enjoy learning about the city’s maritime heritage and its interesting architecture – as well as experiencing the local art scene and exploring many of the historic sites nearby when they visit,” added Atkin-Smith.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma is set to call at South Harbour less than a year after its debut in September 2024, marking Ritz-Carlton’s first visit to the city.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of Port of Aberdeen, said: “The expansion of Port of Aberdeen, coupled with CruiseAberdeenshire’s incredible efforts to market the city and Shire, is delivering outstanding results as we welcome 64 cruise calls in 2025.

“This landmark season demonstrates Aberdeen is growing as a premier destination for international cruise lines, which brings tremendous economic benefits to the region. We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of guests to the port this year.”

CruiseAberdeenshire, a partnership between VisitAberdeenshire and the Port of Aberdeen launched in 2024, is working to promote the region to the global cruise market.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire said: The North-east’s visitor proposition is strong, as the region’s tourism and hospitality businesses offer memorable, authentic experiences that leave a lasting impression on visitors.

“The initial welcome is equally important, and VisitAberdeenshire’s volunteers will be quayside to greet arriving passengers, getting their visit off to the best possible start. We look forward to a successful cruise season ahead.”

Aberdeen will host Cruise Britain’s annual summer event in June, bringing around 60 cruise executives and industry experts to the city. The two-day event will highlight Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s offerings, including a conference aboard a Viking ship.

Ian McQuade, chair of Cruise Britain, said : “Cruise Britain is delighted to be holding the association’s summer meeting in Aberdeen. In a series of firsts, it will be our first meeting in Scotland and first visit to a Viking Cruises’ ship; we are excited to bring our members and guests to the city and would like to thank the Port most sincerely for hosting.

“Cruise tourism touches all parts of the UK and is an increasing part of the economy of coastal communities. The growth of Aberdeen as an important call in regional cruise itineraries is a testament to the work in developing both the port and the destination offer.”