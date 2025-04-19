Viking Polaris Opens 2025 Charlottetown Season

Port Charlottetown officially kicked off the 2025 cruise season with the arrival of its first ship, the Viking Polaris, marking the start of what is set to be the second-largest season in its history.

This year, the port is expected to welcome more than 131,000 passengers and 57,800 crew, including six inaugural calls and two overnight stays. The season will run from April 19 to November 3, surpassing the historic 2019 season and coming in just behind the record-breaking numbers of 2024, according to a statement.

“The return of cruise season is always an exciting time for our community,” said Kelly Murphy, Director of Cruise Development at Port Charlottetown. “This year’s schedule reflects the growing global demand for Prince Edward Island as a must-visit destination on the Canada–New England itinerary. It’s a testament to the strength of our tourism industry and the dedicated people behind it—our operators, businesses, and community partners—who help create unforgettable experiences for every guest who comes ashore.”

Coady Campbell, owner and operator of The Water Prince Corner Shop, echoed that enthusiasm:

“The cruise season is a highlight for us every year. It brings so many visitors eager to experience the best of PEI, and it’s always a pleasure to be part of that journey,” said Campbell. “For us, it’s not just about serving a meal—it’s about sharing our Island’s story and the spirit of hospitality that defines us. Every season, we see the lasting impact these visitors have on our community and economy, and we’re proud to play a part.”

“What sets PEI apart is the feeling visitors get the moment they arrive—it’s genuine, it’s warm, and it’s lasting,” Murphy added. “That spirit of hospitality is woven into everything we do. It’s what turns a visit into a memory, and it’s why we’ve become a leader in tourism. We’re incredibly proud to share that with visitors from around the world once again this season.”