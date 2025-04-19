Viking Celebrates Float Out of Viking Amun in Cairo

Viking today announced that the 82-guest Viking Amun was floated out. Set to sail in September 2025, the Viking Amun will sail Viking’s 12-day “Pharaohs and Pyramids” itinerary.

The float-out ceremony of the Viking Amun took place at Massara shipyard in Cairo, marking the ship’s final stage of construction, the company said in a press release.

The ship will be moved to an outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.

“We are very proud of our growing fleet in Egypt, which we consider to be by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking. “Egypt is one of the world’s most captivating destinations, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to this extraordinary region in the coming years.”

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, the Viking Amun is an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, the Viking Aton, the Viking Sobek and the Viking Hathor, and features a square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

Viking plans to welcome five new ships in Egypt in addition to the Viking Amun in the next two years, bringing its fleet to 12 vessels on the Nile River by 2027.

During the “Pharaohs and Pyramids” itinerary, the cruise will offer a three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo and an opportunity to visit the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Sakkara, the Mosque of Muhammad Ali, or the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Guests then fly to Luxor to the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding a Viking river ship for an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River, featuring visits to:

the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens

the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings,

the Temple of Khnum in Esna,

the Dendera Temple complex in Qena,

the temples at Abu Simbel

the High Dam in Aswan, and

a visit to a colorful Nubian village.

The journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night.