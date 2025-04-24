Viken Group Unveils New Sustainable Cruise Yacht Concept

Viken Group has unveiled its new, sustainable cruise yacht concept, the REI, ahead of the 2025 summer season.

The 196-meter Rei yacht blends adventure, sustainability and exclusivity to offer an ever-evolving guest experience with cutting-edge design.

Developed by the Viken Group, REI is the result of a collaborative effort between all three brands: TDoS (Tillberg Design of Sweden), Hot Lab and Thalia Marine.

Fredrik Johansson, co-founder of the Viken Group and executive director of TDoS, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Rei. The 196-metre project is the perfect illustration of the combined offerings of the Viken Group, where we manage exterior styling, engineering, master planning and interior under one umbrella. We can thereby help our clients in streamlining the process dramatically, controlling the investment, and optimizing the outcome for both the guest and the operator. The yacht will come out and make money much sooner – and be far more successful and prosperous during its lifespan.”

Martin Butler, creative director at TDoS, added: “With her streamlined lines creating an understated yet striking impression on the water, Rei’s exteriors draw their inspiration from nature: a protective and hard outer shell encasing a soft, cozy interior. The purposeful exterior design, with its dynamic and progressive curves, nods towards a technical, industrial and automotive aesthetic.”

The Rei features a contemporary interior designed to create a tranquil and immersive atmosphere, with adjustable lighting and tactile materials enhancing comfort. Spanning 196 meters across 10 decks, the yacht accommodates 112 guests and 125 crew members. The design provides a balance of private and shared spaces, with exclusive areas dedicated to relaxation and experience.

Enrico Lumini, co-founder and design director of Hot Lab, said: “Exterior deck spaces can be booked for private functions, and guests can enjoy relaxing in private pools connected to the suites’ beautiful terraces as well as letting off steam in semi-private spas.”

The vessel features multiple sustainable propulsion options, including electric, hydrogen, solar and wind power.

It will offer an ever-changing journey, with entertainment, activities and menus shifting based on the time of year and destination to provide guests with an immersive experience. Its dining concept, “from sea, to land, to sky,” offers a variety of cuisines, ensuring the yacht constantly adapts to meet guests’ needs.

Antonio Romano, commercial and marketing director at Viken Group, said: “The market for cruise yachts is currently looking very promising. The Four Seasons yacht will hit the water soon, and numerous other high-end brands are looking to enter this space. Thanks to our three brands—TDoS, Hot Lab, and Thalia Marine—Viken Group can harness our unique expertise across superyachts, cruise ships and refits, meaning we are perfectly positioned to make our mark.”