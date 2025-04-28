Victory I Christened in Toronto

Victory Cruise Lines christened the Victory I in Toronto on April 27, 2025.

The ceremony marked the cruise line’s return under Founder and CEO John Waggoner, who finalized the purchase of the Victory I and Victory II less than a year ago.

Purpose-built for the Great Lakes, the Victory I and Victory II will operate 10- to 15-night voyages between Chicago, Toronto, Milwaukee and Montreal through October. Victory Cruise Lines is offering 33 departures in 2025, featuring sailings that visit all five Great Lakes in a single itinerary.

The Victory II is scheduled to be christened at Chicago’s Navy Pier on May 12, 2025.

“As we celebrate the return of Victory Cruise Lines to the Great Lakes, I must reflect on the amazing feat by an incredible team that has brought this vision to life once again,” said Waggoner. “Thank you to everyone here, as well as those not in the room today, that have believed in us and this dream to share our passion for cruising here on the Great Lakes.”

The christening ceremony took place onboard in the Compass Lounge and began with the singing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems. Speakers included Kelly Jackson, vice president of destination development at Destination Toronto; Kate Fineske, executive director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes; Victory Cruise Lines COO David William Kelly and CEO John Waggoner. The highlight of the ceremony was Godmother Emily Coleman, daughter of John and Claudette Waggoner, officially christening the ship by breaking a bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whisky on the bow.

“Victory Cruise Lines will bring thousands of visitors to Toronto, with many taking time to explore the city’s diverse neighborhoods, culture, and cuisine,” said Jackson. “Cruise visitation supports local jobs and businesses across the city and Victory’s resumption of service underscores Toronto’s growing role as a key port in the Great Lakes cruise market.”

Victory I’s inaugural sailing is a 10-night cruise between Toronto and Chicago, with stops including Port Colborne (Niagara Falls), Cleveland, Detroit, Sault Ste. Marie, Mackinac Island and Escanaba. The itinerary includes a pre-cruise hotel stay and complimentary excursions in each port, with multiple departure times available.

Highlights include the Henry Ford Experience in Detroit, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and the Soo Locks & Maritime Heritage Tour in Sault Ste. Marie.

Onboard, guests can enjoy three dining options, including Tuscan Stone Grill, a new inclusive interactive concept in The Grill for dinner. Created by Victory Cruise Lines COO David William Kelly and Anglo-Eastern Leisure’s Dietmar Wertanzl, Tuscan Stone Grill delivers an interactive dining experience utilizing hot stones for guests to cook at their table, in a space spanning the stern, offering expansive views of the Great Lakes.

The LakeLorian, in partnership with the National Museum of the Great Lakes, offers lectures, discussions and Q&A sessions during the cruise, providing programming focused on the Great Lakes.