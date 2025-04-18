Victory Cruise Lines Sets Sail

Victory Cruise Lines is back as the Victory I has departed Portland, Maine.

Embarking on the line’s first revenue cruise, the New England & Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise is hosted by Victory Cruise Lines Chairman and Founder John Waggoner and wife Claudette. Marking the line’s first revenue voyage in preparation for the inaugural Great Lakes season, the sailing includes many past guests of the Waggoners and special entertainment they have handpicked featuring Greg and Lindy Pendzick and Michaelyn Oby, according to a press release.

“Today is an exciting milestone for Victory Cruise Lines as we set sail for Toronto onboard Victory I joined by family, friends and longtime guests,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “In less than a year, Claudette and I purchased these purpose-built ships for the Great Lakes, the team has come together, we are welcoming guests onboard and poised to embark on an incredible travel experience on all five Great Lakes.”

The New England & Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise voyage began with a pre-cruise hotel night in Portland, followed by 10-night sailing with ports of call including Halifax, Sydney, Quebec City, Montreal and concluding in Toronto.

The Victory I will be christened in Toronto on April 27 and her sister ship Victory II will be christened at Chicago’s Navy Pier on May 12, 2025. Victory Cruise Lines offers 33 voyages in 2025 that touch all five Great Lakes.