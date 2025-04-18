Uniworld: Solo Traveler and River Cruise Offers

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced its “Sail into Savings” event and has introduced waived single supplements for solo travelers.

The company has also launched offers for River Heritage Club members and limited-time deals for river cruises in 2025, with sailings up to 40 percent off for the season.

The company said in a press release that the Sail into Savings event offers up to 40 percent savings off a selection of itineraries sailing throughout summer, fall and winter.

Select itineraries included in the offer include central European journeys, sailings to Southeast Asia, and Egypt and the Nile. Also included is a new itinerary for 2025, “Magical Parisian Holiday,” a holiday-themed journey sailing to the French countryside and Paris.

Uniworld added that it has added sailing dates to its lineup of solo traveler savings for 2025.

According to the company, solo travelers typically pay the full price of a room that two guests would otherwise occupy. This additional charge is called a single supplement, which is being discounted and waived on select itineraries setting sail this year.

Sailings on offer include “Brilliant Bordeaux,” sailing through the wine region; “Grand Italia,” a cruise featuring three Italian cities; and “Douro River Valley” through the UNESCO-designated Douro Valley in Spain.

Uniworld said it offers bonus savings for River Heritage Club members (all past guests) on select bucket list trips. Combinable with all other offers, past guests can save an additional $1,000 per person on select sailings on new bookings made through June 30, 2025.

Along with sailings to Europe, Vietnam and Cambodia and Egypt, River Heritage Club members can use the savings to experience the “India’s Golden Triangle and the Sacred Ganges” itinerary.

In conjunction with the deals, members can also earn double referral program benefits for a limited time. The benefit for new referrals made through June 30 will be doubled for past guests and the new guests they refer to Uniworld.