Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

U.S. Tariffs Send Cruise Stocks Plummeting

Norwegian Viva

The market downturn following the U.S. tariff announcement on April 3 had a big impact on cruise stocks, which were considerably down at market close compared to other major companies and the S&P 500 index.

While the S&P 500 average ended the day down 4.85 percent, that was far better than the five cruise lines on the stock exchange as Wall Street worries about consumer spending on discretionary items was front and center.

Cruise Stocks: Closing Prices April 3:

  • Carnival Corporation: $17.28, down 13.69 percent;
  • Royal Caribbean Group: $188.33; down 11.17 percent;
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: $16.31; down 16.36 percent;
  • Viking: $38.34; down 8.65 percent;
  • Lindblad: $8.60; down 10.14 percent.
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.