U.S. Tariffs Send Cruise Stocks Plummeting

The market downturn following the U.S. tariff announcement on April 3 had a big impact on cruise stocks, which were considerably down at market close compared to other major companies and the S&P 500 index.

While the S&P 500 average ended the day down 4.85 percent, that was far better than the five cruise lines on the stock exchange as Wall Street worries about consumer spending on discretionary items was front and center.

Cruise Stocks: Closing Prices April 3: