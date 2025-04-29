Tourism Trinidad Concludes 2024-25 Cruise Season

Tourism Trinidad officially concluded the 2024-25 cruise season on April 11, 2024, with the inaugural visit of Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey.

The ship docked at the Port of Spain, marking the end of season for Trinidad’s cruise tourism sector.

An executive delegation from Tourism Trinidad and the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago hosted a ceremonial crest exchange and a tour aboard the Odyssey.

The season saw a total of 17 cruise calls to Trinidad, including eight inaugural visits and two new cruise lines added to the destination’s roster. In total, 17,317 cruise passengers visited Trinidad, experiencing the destination’s diverse offerings, from large ocean liners to smaller boutique ships.

Dahlia Zaida Z. Mohammed, manager of research, strategy and marketing of Tourism Trinidad, said: “We at TTL are incredibly proud of the strides made in enhancing the visitor experience and elevating Trinidad’s standing as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean. The arrival of the Odyssey is a fitting finale to a season that was defined by expansion and renewed partnerships.”

Tourism Trinidad said that a key factor in improving the passenger experience this season was the Visitor Ambassador Program. Trained ambassadors provided essential support in welcoming passengers, offering guidance and creating positive first impression.

Photo: (right to left) – Tourism Development Officer at Tourism Trinidad, S M, Manager (Ag) – Research, Strategy and Marketing at Tourism Trinidad Limited, Dahlia Zaida Z. Mohammed and Ship Captain Zhelko Jurac pose during the ceremonial crest exchange