The Philippines: 30 Percent Increase in Cruise Arrivals

The Philippines is making progress in strengthening its cruise business, Dr. Paulo Benito Tugbang, director of product development at the Philippine Department of Tourism, told Cruise Industry News.

After welcoming around 100 cruise calls in 2024, the country expects a 30 percent increase in ship arrivals in 2025, he said.

Highlights of the season include scheduled calls from Silversea, Seabourn, Royal Caribbean and Holland America, Tugbang noted.

Last March, the country welcomed the Costa Serena for a unique homeporting operation, during which the vessel offered two cruises departing from Manila.

Other highlights so far this year included visits from Hapag-Lloyd and Cunard, with the latter visiting the Philippines for the first time in February with the Queen Elizabeth.

With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is particularly suited for expedition ships, he said.

“However, we are now also gearing up to accommodate these larger, family-friendly cruise ships through port development,” he added, mentioning investments in Northern Philippines.

One destination that recently underwent enhancements is Siargao, which will introduce a new cruise port in August 2025.

In addition to upgrading its existing ports, the country has been working on expanding its destination offerings, Tugbang noted.

With the opening of three additional ports of call last year, it now offers 40 destinations for cruise and expedition lines.

According to Tugbang, about 75 percent of the vessels visiting the Philippines belong to the expedition niche.

“It has always been the bread and butter of the cruise industry for us,” he said, emphasizing that the country offers both natural and cultural experiences.

“We’ve opened more exciting destinations for explorers, providing not only the natural beauty of the islands but also immersive experiences that focus on the diverse cultures of various tribes across the country,” he continued.

“That is something we take pride in: offering expeditions that showcase not just the beauty of the Philippines’ islands, but also connections with people, gastronomy and culture, creating enriching social experiences.”

The country is also looking forward to welcoming more upscale brands in the near future, he said, including Emerald, which is reportedly planning visits to Southeast Asia.

“That is really our market: the smaller, luxury and more boutique ships,” Tugbang said.

In other recent developments, the country introduced a new cruise visa waiver to facilitate hassle-free entry into the Philippines.

When dealing with nationalities that require a visa, cruise lines can apply for a waiver, Tugbang said.