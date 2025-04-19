Swan Hellenic Reports Record Growth for 2024-25 Antarctica Season

Swan Hellenic has achieved record results for its 2024-25 Antarctica season, with a 25 percent increase in guest numbers and a 35 percent rise in net revenue compared to the previous year.

The company credited growing interest in its expedition cruises and positive guest feedback for the strong performance.

Swan Hellenic’s Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno said: “We’re extremely proud of what these impressive results say about guest satisfaction with our itineraries, onboard experts, expedition guides, chefs and crew, with many guests recommending us to and returning with family and friends. But we’re not resting on our laurels, continually seeking to elevate our exceptional guest experience, as shown by the distinctive innovation of included snowshoeing expeditions.”

The 2024-25 season saw a new addition, guided snowshoeing excursions, which were well received and will now be included as a standard feature on future Antarctica cruises, subject to snow conditions.

Swan Hellenic also noted strong early demand for its upcoming 2025–26 Antarctic voyages.